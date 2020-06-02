Amber Ruffin Opens Up About Her Experiences With Racist Police

Late Night With Seth Meyers returned last night after a weeklong hiatus, so it was the first time the show had an opportunity to address the killing of George Floyd, the resulting nationwide police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter protests. To help give context to the “deep-rooted and justified fear” black Americans have of the police, Meyers featured a clip from writer Amber Ruffin. She took a few minutes to recap a terrifying experience of being pulled over by a cop when she was a teenage black driver who did nothing wrong — just one of many terrible experiences she’d have with police throughout her life, including one time a cop pulled a gun on her. “Every black person I know has a few stories like that — many have more than a few. Black people leave the house every day knowing that at any time, we could get murdered by the police. It’s a lot,” she said. “Sometimes when you see news footage like we have seen in the past week and you hear people chalking it up to a few bad apples instead of how corrupt an entire system is, it becomes too much.” Ruffin ends the segment by saying she wanted to end on “something hopeful to provide some comfort, but maybe it’s time to get uncomfortable.”

