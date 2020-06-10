Anna Wintour Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for ASME

Amid a reckoning at a fellow Condé Nast publication, Anna Wintour has penned an apology letter of sorts to her Vogue employees, admitting that the magazine has historically failed to elevate and give space to black creators. The letter, obtained by “Page Six,” was emailed to all staffers on June 4, with the prickly editor-in-chief promising immediate action to highlight the work of black editors, photographers, writers, and designers. “I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too,” Wintour explained. “I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.”

While Wintour didn’t specify the steps Vogue will be taking to ensure the inclusion of more diverse talent, she said Condé Nast is working with “support organizations” to help determine the best course of action. “We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes,” Wintour wrote. “It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will — and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward. I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either.” She added that this historic moment for America should be “a time of listening, reflection, and humility for those of us in positions of privilege and authority.” Maybe that means reconciling with old friends.