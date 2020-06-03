A Teary-Eyed Ashton Kutcher Explains Why You Shouldn’t Say ‘All Lives Matter’

Photo: E News/Twitter

Ashton Kutcher supports the Black Lives Matter movement, and he’s taking the Joe Biden approach to social justice: telling a rambling story with incongruously intense emotion. Like many other well-intentioned famous and regular folk alike, Kutcher posted a blackout of his social-media accounts along with a “BLM” caption. (Though this was on May 30, before the channel-jamming BlackOutTuesday event on June 2.) In a follow-up video posted to his followers, Kutcher says that “a lot of folks responded All Lives Matter” to his BLM post, and that “I don’t think that the people posting ‘All Lives Matter’ should be canceled. I think they should be educated.” So the That ’70s Show star proceeded to give them that education, with a lengthy metaphor about parenting.

Per Kutcher:

“I had a really poignant experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why black lives matter. So, usually Mila and I put our kids to bed and we read them a book and our daughter always gets to go first. And tonight, as we were reading her book, my son says, ‘Wait, why don’t I get to go first?’ And Mila said, ‘Because girls go first.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, but boys go first.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘No, girls go first.’ And I said, ‘You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don’t get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.’”

Quickly worth noting: In Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s house, “ladies first” is radical feminist praxis and not a Phyllis Schlafly talking point.

His eyes tearing up, Kutcher closed with the point of the lesson: “I think what folks that are writing ‘All Lives Matter’ need to understand is that for some people, black lives don’t matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. So, while you may have the best intentions in saying, ‘All Lives Matter,’ remember: For some people, black lives don’t matter at all.”

Stars — they continue to do their best.