Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd’s Daughter a Disney Shareholder

Photo: Lisa Lake/WireImage for BSB

Days after receiving a full scholarship to Texas Southern University and a college fund from Kanye West, Gianna Floyd, the daughter of late police-brutality victim George Floyd, received a gift from Barbra Streisand. In it, was a little piece of Disney. In an Instagram slideshow posted this weekend, Gianna thanked the singer for her gift. “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” the caption reads.

Along with a stock certificate, the care package included two of Barbra’s albums, 1965’s My Name Is Barbra and 1966’s Color Me Barbra. While we don’t know how many shares Streisand gave Gianna Floyd, Variety reports that Disney stocks are currently valued at around $115 each, and likely to climb now that the coronavirus quarantine has started to lift across the United States.