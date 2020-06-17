Bravo Fires Peter Hunziker From Below Deck: Med for Racist Instagram Post

Photo: Courtesy of Bravo

Bravo has cut ties with another of its stars for past racism. Peter Hunziker, lead deckhand on the currently airing season of Below Deck: Mediterranean, has been fired after a racist and sexist meme he’d posted to his Instagram resurfaced. “Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes,” Bravo and production company 51 Minds confirmed in a joint statement on June 17. While just three episodes of Below Deck: Med season five have aired, the entire season has already been filmed, with Pete set up as a major character. (Season four totaled 18 episodes.) The last episode left off with him and other deck crew members meeting with Captain Sandy Yawn after he had made demeaning comments to his bosun, Malia White, calling her “sweetie” and “sweetheart” at work.

Bravo has yet to clarify how present Pete will be in the remainder of the season, although a spokesperson for the network said the decision was recent and the show “is currently in edit.” Crew members have been fired during the taping of Below Deck before, and often replaced mid-season, but this is the first time the show has fired someone after they already worked a full season. Pete addressed the Instagram post in a series of Twitter replies, writing that it was “not racism, I love all women.” In a subsequent reply, he wrote, “It was a meme. Relax, I’m VERY sexually active with all races.” Continuing to reply to the same user, he added, “I understand my mistakes,” and concluded, “I’m sorry for those I upset.”