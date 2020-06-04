Finally, Some Joy: Someone Found Ben Affleck’s Secret Instagram

Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock/Rob Latour/Shutterstock

First they came for Ben Affleck’s back tattoo and I said nothing, because I did not have a back tattoo. Then they came for Ben Affleck’s Raya, and I said nothing, because maybe it was a catfish. But now they’ve come for Ben Affleck’s finsta, and there is no one left to shitpost for me. In The Know reporter Kelsey Weekman discovered Ben Affleck’s finsta on Thursday and shared it with the world. The finsta — which, olds, is a private Instagram account used to share photos and jokes with a select number of people — is called “positiveattitudehunting” which is another way of saying good will hunting. Like that one movie he co-wrote.

The account definitely seems like it belongs to the erstwhile Batman: The profile photo is a picture of a couple kissing (guess who does a lot of kissing, all the time and in public), the bio says “just a dad who sometimes makes movies” (guess who is a dad who sometimes makes movies, good and bad); linked in the bio is asterncongo.org (guess who founded that charity).

i found ben affleck's finsta pic.twitter.com/eYwXQ0AymD — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

And, oh yeah, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner follow the account:

EXCELLENT REPORTING FROM @_emmahinchliffe — one of the three followers is Jennifer Garner. WHO IS THE THIRD? https://t.co/x5A17Zmsq4 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

What secret pics is Ben Affleck hiding from us on this account? How many iced coffee pics, how many tattoos?! The world feels impossible right now; everything is hard. Ar-go relish in this little crumb of comic relief.