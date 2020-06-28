Beyoncé Is Queen in Her New Visual Album Trailer Black Is King

The voyages of Black families are journeying throughout space and time. Beyoncé has unveiled the trailer for her secret project Black Is King, which is a visual film not inspired by Doctor Who but instead “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” The film, which has been in production for over a year with Bey as its writer and director, follows a young king’s journey “through betrayal, love, and self-identity” with his ancestors guiding him along the way. “The journey is a gift,” Bey narrates in the trailer on horseback, “the ancestors never left you.” Nala has spoken! It’ll be released on Disney+ on July 31.

