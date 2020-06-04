Auntie Bey > Uncle Sam. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Global leader Beyoncé Knowles Carter and commander of the strongest force in all the land, the Beyhive, encouraged activists to keep fighting against injustice after the remaining three officers involved in George Floyd’s death were additionally charged for the crime on Wednesday. “The world came together for George Floyd,” she said, over a photo of protesters in Minneapolis. “We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

In the photo, protesters line the freeways in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where George Floyd was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest. Footage of his death went viral, sparking a wave of protests against police brutality not just in the United States, but across the world. Jay-Z pulled his weight by calling Minnesota governor Tim Walz himself while Beyoncé rallied her fans to petition in a rare video posted on her Instagram on Sunday. “No more senseless killings of human beings,” she said, not not convincing us she should be president. “No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American.”