Bill & Ted Somehow Find a Phone Booth in 2020 in New Trailer

Whoa is me, because there’s a new trailer out for the long-awaited threequel to the Bill & Ted saga, which is maybe just the exact bighearted, goofy, lobotomized-in-a-good-way comedy we need right now. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back in the same floppy flannel they’ve been wearing since 1989’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bogus Journey, to remind everyone to be excellent to each other and give time travel logicians a headache in the process. In the new teaser trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the two buddies are unchanged in middle age, still playing with Wyld Stallyns. They’re summoned by a council of floaty-future-people who tell them they failed at their task “to unite the world and save reality as we know it.” Keanu comes up with a genius-idiotic solution: “Why can’t we just go to the future when we have written it?” So the two time travel in a phone booth that still exists somehow, and meet their future selves, who are extremely jacked. The craziest twist of all is that Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released in theaters on August, 21. For that to actually happen, Bill & Ted are going to have to time travel to the future and steal the coronavirus vaccine. If anyone can pull that off, it’s Keanu.

