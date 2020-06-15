Bill Pullman Returns for a Fourth Season of USA’s The Sinner

Photo: USA

Most of us think of Upstate New York as a placid set of hamlets, but if USA’s The Sinner is anything close to accurate, the population is hovering at about 50% bizarre killers. You can add at least one more to the census, now that USA has ordered a fourth season of the murder mystery drama. Series star Bill Pullman will return as protagonist Detective Harry Ambrose, who must be just a few years away from retirement, and boy, what exhausting, murder-filled years they are shaping up to be.

Aside from Pullman, the network has yet to elaborate on the plot or costars of the anthology show’s fourth installment, following on the heels of past sinners Jessica Biel, Carrie Coon, and Matt Bomer, other then to say the series will still be very much about sin.

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunit’ style,” said USA Network President Chris McCumber said in a statement. “In season four, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.” Great news for fans, terrible news for everyone living north of Poughkeepsie.