Blackpink Is Back to Serve Looks in the ‘How You Like That’ Music Video

It always a good time to get utterly walked all over by the ladies of Blackpink. The four queens — Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie — returned with their first single since last year’s Kill This Love, “How You Like That,” on Friday, June 26, bright and early for their American fans. But, honestly, who needs coffee when they’re giving us life like this? “How you like that?” they ask, even though it doesn’t matter. “You gon’ like that!” The video follows the women through several fairy-like, ethereal, out-of-this-world sets, until they don their scammin’ looks (sequined shorts, a massive fur coat, and dripping jewels) and get into those dance moves. The video has already broken YouTube’s premiere record with 1.65 million concurrent viewers. Blackpink’s wig specialists aren’t working overtime for nothing. “How You Like That” is the first single from their first full-length album, out this September following their second single in August. Since taking returning from hiatus, the girls have been booked and busy with a reality series and a collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Sour Candy.” There’s so much more glam (and hopefully more rapper Lisa) where this came from.

Related