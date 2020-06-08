Current and former staffers called for editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport to resign. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan /Getty Images

As Refinery 29’s editor-in-chief Christene Barberich resigns after staff members spoke out about racism they faced at the company, a similar reckoning is happening at Bon Appétit. Screenshots of messages from editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport shooting down a pitch from a Puerto Rican food columnist, Illyanna Maisonet, under the argument of seeking more “accessible” content circulated online, as did a newly-surfaced photo — discovered by writer and wine professional Tammie Teclemariam — of Rapoport in brown face in 2013. The posts motivated current and former staffers, including the Test Kitchen’s Priya Krishna and Sohla El-Waylly, to speak out about their experiences at BA. Many, El-Waylly among them, called for his resignation. On Monday evening, Rapoport announced he would be stepping down from his role as editor-in-chief “to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place.”

I do not know why Adam Rapoport simply doesn’t write about Puerto Rican food for @bonappetit himself!!! https://t.co/rW0k5tjMoS pic.twitter.com/odZnFLz2gd — chez tammie (@tammieetc) June 8, 2020

Last week Illyanna Maisonet, a food writer who formerly wrote a column for the San Francisco Chronicle, posted on Twitter and Instagram about a months-old pitch to BA about “Afro-Boricuas that make regional rice fritters.” The pitch was rejected by features editor Meryl Rothstein, who Maisonet says told her it sounded “like a story that could have been written five years ago.” This post came just days after BA posted a black square reading “food has always been political” detailing the ways it would stand in solidarity with George Floyd by highlighting black-owned restaurants and food businesses.

Rapoport followed up via Instagram DMs two days after the tweet. Maisonet then also shared screenshots of their conversation on both Instagram and Twitter. In them, Rapoport told Maisonet that she should try to pitch digital, instead of print, claiming the magazine’s restaurant coverage was already planned through November. (And December was, he wrote, always dedicated to holiday coverage.) “We don’t have enough [Puerto Rican] food on site, but plenty of other LatinX cuisines,” he wrote. When Maisonet pointed out that the magazine covered Piñones, a Puerto Rican street food hot spot in its May issue this year, Rapoport told her it was because it fit the issue’s “unofficial theme of accessible, affordable escapes.” “Accessible,” Maisonet wrote in her last message. “As I leave this discussion you should really focus on that word. Because even after all this that’s always what you’re going to focus on. What’s accessible = what’s comfortable.” (The messages are saved in Maisonet’s Instagram Story highlights, if you want to read them in full.)

Some of you have asked about what happened with @bonappetit Nice of you to ask. I got a nice letter from #AdamRapoport this morning. Here is the series of IG DMs we shared moments ago. A montage... pic.twitter.com/ueRP5i91vx — illyanna Maisonet (@eatgordaeat) June 6, 2020

On Monday, Tammie Teclemariam tweeted the photo of Rapoport in brown face. It was posted by his wife, artist Simone Shubuck, who is likewise in brown face. In the picture, Rapoport wears a silver chain and a durag. “#TBT me and my papi @rapo4 #boricua,” Shubuck wrote in the caption. (Her account is now private and it appears the photo has been deleted.) Jane Larkworthy, a beauty editor at The Cut, commented on the post at the time saying she was “afraid of you,” referring to the couple. Larkworthy posted an apology Monday afternoon.

In response, a number of current and former employees posted online calling out Rapoport’s behavior and demanding his resignation. “I am angry and disgusted by the photo of Rapoport in brown face,” Test Kitchen assistant editor Sohla El-Waylly wrote on Monday in an Instagram Story. She called for him to resign, saying he was a symptom of “systemic racism that runs rampant within Conde Nast as a whole.” She also advocated for fair titles and pay for BIPOC employees and went on to write she was hired for $50,000 a year as an assistant editor “to assist mostly white editors with significantly less experience than me.” “I’ve been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity,” she added. “Only the white editors are currently paid for their video appearances.” (A Condé Nast spokesperson told Variety “it was untrue that Bon Appetit’s white editors are paid for appearing in videos while people of color are not.”) On Twitter, Bon Appétit contributor Priya Krishna shared the photo of Rapoport calling it “fucked up, plain and simple.”

“As a global media company, Condé Nast is dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace. We have a zero-tolerance policy toward discrimination and harassment in any forms,” a Condé Nast spokesperson said in a statement. “Consistent with that, we go to great lengths to ensure that employees are paid fairly, in accordance with their roles and experience, across the entire company. We take the well-being of our employees seriously and prioritize a people-first approach to our culture.”

As a BA contributor, I can't stay silent on this. This is fucked up, plain and simple. It erases the work the BIPOC on staff have long been doing, behind the scenes. I plan to do everything in my power to hold the EIC, and systems that hold up actions like this, accountable. https://t.co/admyW8W2eM — Priya Krishna (@priyakrishna) June 8, 2020

Other BA staff, including, editorial assistant Jesse Sparks, associate editor Christina Chaey — she hasn’t tweeted since 2016 but returned to weigh in on Monday — and the magazine’s research director, Joseph Hernandez, all called out Rapoport on Twitter. Former staffer Alex Lau also posted a lengthy thread on Twitter. “I just got so tired. so tired of shooting the same reformation/healthyish white girl bullshit lifestyle that i knew nothing about, while rarely getting the opportunity to feature restaurants/communities that actually deserved the spotlight,” he wrote. “What was demoralizing was when i’d be pushing so hard to change the publication from within, taking the wins that i could, only to see twitter and IG pop off about how white and nonprogressive BA was.”

I'm likely courting internal reprimand, but I'm appalled and insulted by the EIC's choice to embrace brownface in the photo making the rounds. I've spent my career celebrating Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and POC voices in food, and this feels like an erasure of that work. — Joseph Hernandez (@joeybear85) June 8, 2020

I just— I'm furious and exhausted. My whole point for being at this brand has been to uplift and celebrate the work of BIPOC and Queer folx. I've put up with a lot of shit because it was more important to me that I could help other people get the recognition they deserved. https://t.co/GswjEZJLDW — Jesse Sparks (@JesseASparks) June 8, 2020

Haven't tweeted since before Trump was elected. But like so many at @bonappetit who can't be silent right now, I am disgusted and humiliated by my editor-in-chief's actions. It is a disgrace to my colleagues of color who have been doing the real, all-too-often invisible labor. https://t.co/poVXGz6pnh — Christina Chaey (@christinachaey) June 8, 2020

yes, I left BA for multiple reasons, but one of the main reasons was that white leadership refused to make changes that my BIPOC coworkers and I constantly pushed for. — Alex Lau (@iamnotalexlau) June 8, 2020

Senior Food Editor Molly Baz posted an Instagram story pledging to “fight to foster equality and justice in our workplace.” (She wrote she “stands with” her BA “family” but did not explicitly call for Rapoport’s resignation.) Baz said she would not appear in videos until her BIPOC colleagues “receive equal pay and are fairly compensated for their appearances.” She tagged fellow staffers Chris Morocco, Andy Baraghani, Carla Lalli Music, Brad Leone, and Claire Saffitz asking them to join her. Morocco posted that he condemns Rapoport’s actions and will not appear in videos; Baraghani wrote he has “no desire” to appear in YouTube videos until El-Waylly and other BIPOC staff are compensated fairly; Leone and Saffitz also both posted solidarity statements. (None of the statements from these six included a specific call for Rapoport to resign.) Carla Lalli Music posted a similar statement saying she would not contribute videos and shared El-Waylly’s call for Rapoport to leave his role.

Prior to his resignation, Rapoport had not posted anything on Instagram since sharing a black square last Tuesday.