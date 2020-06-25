Bonnaroo 2020 Canceled, Because You Can’t Even Avoid Coronavirus on the Farm

Nope. Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Few major festivals are more distanced from society than Bonnaroo, which takes place on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee, every June. But not even that can keep the 80,000-capacity festival safe from the coronavirus pandemic. After previously pushing back to late September, Bonnaroo 2020 is now officially outright canceled, weeks after Coachella also canceled its rescheduled October date. “Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality,” the festival said in a statement. Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool were set to headline, with more performances by Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, and the Grand Ole Opry. Bonnaroo is now banking on a festival in June 2021, although it’s unclear whether the current plan is for a full-capacity event. Coachella previously said the earliest it would return to its full, 125,000-per-day capacity would be October 2021. Time to pack up those flower crowns, uh, indefinitely.