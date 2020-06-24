Call it Panic! at the Campaign Rally. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco tweeted at Donald Trump’s campaign to stop using the band’s music, after the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., entered his Phoenix rally to “High Hopes” on June 23. “Fuck you. You’re not invited,” wrote Urie, the band’s sole official member. “Stop playing my song.” In a separate tweet, he then urged fans to register to vote, writing, “Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.” Just days before, the family of Tom Petty issued a cease and desist to the Trump campaign for its use of “Won’t Back Down.” As for Urie and Panic!, we’re still waiting for comment on another questionable political use of their song.
Brendon Urie Tells ‘Monster’ Donald Trump to Stop Using Panic! at the Disco Song
Brendon Urie. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images