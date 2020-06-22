Bright Eyes should’ve been spending this summer playing shows for the first time in nearly nine years, after the band announced a reunion with the brooding new song “Persona Non Grata.” Conor Oberst & Co. won’t let a canceled tour get in the way of their new album or your aughts emo nostalgia for that matter. Bright Eyes announced its long-awaited comeback album, Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was, out August 21. Rejoice for another long title, but don’t confuse it with “At the Bottom of Everything.” Down in the Weeds will have past singles “One and Done,” “Forced Convalescence,” and “Persona Non Grata,” along with the new “Mariana Trench,” out today. Oberst recently featured on Punisher, the second album by his Better Oblivion Community Center collaborator Phoebe Bridgers. Down in the Weeds is Bright Eyes’ tenth album and first since 2011’s The People’s Key. Mark your calendars.
Bright Eyes Announces New Album to Satisfy Your Millennial Nostalgia
Photo: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty