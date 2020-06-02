Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Donates $100k to National Bail Fund

Photo: WireImage

The cast and showrunner of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared their support for “the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally” and donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network on Tuesday. In a statement shared by show co-creator Dan Goor and reposted by cast and crew on social media, Goor said that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team condemns the murder of George Floyd, and encourages everyone to look up their local bail funds. The post comes on the heels of cast member Stephanie Beatriz’s $11,000 donation to the Community Justice Exchange, which heads the National Bail Fund Network. Beatriz matched the donation of The Tick’s Griffin Newman, who encouraged actors who have played cops to donate to local bail and bond funds. “I’m an out-of-work actor who improbably played a detective on two episodes of Blue Bloods almost a decade ago,” Newman wrote. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”