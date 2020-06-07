ARMY, Assemble Your Wallets: BTS Donates $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A tremendous month of K-pop allyship continues to become even more inspiring. BTS, arguably the most popular and well-coiffed band on the planet, has donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. Variety reports that the band, which consists of seven members, made the donation along with their label Big Hit Entertainment. BTS reportedly weren’t planning to publicize their donation until Variety reached out for clarification. “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” Black Lives Matter’s managing director said in a statement. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.” BTS now joins other prominent musicians such as Kanye West and the Weeknd, as well as the Warner Music Group, who have pledged millions of dollars to numerous racial justice initiatives.