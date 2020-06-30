Carl Reiner, Comedy Legend, Dead at 98

Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Carl Reiner, the entertainer extraordinaire whose reign transcended the golden age of Hollywood, has died at the age of 98. Variety confirmed that Reiner passed away from natural causes on June 29 at his Beverly Hills home. As a comedian, actor, director, and screenwriter, Reiner began his career in the 1950s on variety sketch programs before creating one of his biggest hits, The Dick Van Dyke Show, for his pal Van Dyke in 1961. He parlayed the show’s success into becoming a polymath within the film industry, where, throughout the ’70s and ’80s, he directed or wrote several commercially successful comedies such as The Jerk, All of Me, Oh, God!, and Summer School. More recently, he starred in the Ocean’s film trilogy and lent his voice to Carl Reineroceros in the Toy Story universe. The nine-time Emmy winner also maintained a very active social-media presence and dined with his best friend and comedy partner, Mel Brooks, every evening. Reiner is survived by his three children: Actor and director Rob Reiner, author Annie Reiner, and artist Lucas Reiner.