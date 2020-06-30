On June 29, the world lost a comedy trailblazer, and Mel Brooks lost his nightly dining and Jeopardy! viewing companion, when Carl Reiner died of natural causes at the age of 98. His son, director Rob Reiner, confirmed the news when he tweeted, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.” After a decades-spanning career creating beloved series like The Dick Van Dyke Show, movies like The Jerk, and the inimitable 2,000 Year Old Man sketch, Reiner became a prolific, hilarious, and warm presence on Twitter. So today on Twitter, celebrities, friends, family, and admirers are sharing their respects and memories of Reiner.
Rob Reiner, Alan Alda, and Other Celebrities Share Tributes to Carl Reiner
Two pals. Photo: Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images