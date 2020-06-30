Rob Reiner, Alan Alda, and Other Celebrities Share Tributes to Carl Reiner

Two pals. Photo: Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

On June 29, the world lost a comedy trailblazer, and Mel Brooks lost his nightly dining and Jeopardy! viewing companion, when Carl Reiner died of natural causes at the age of 98. His son, director Rob Reiner, confirmed the news when he tweeted, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.” After a decades-spanning career creating beloved series like The Dick Van Dyke Show, movies like The Jerk, and the inimitable 2,000 Year Old Man sketch, Reiner became a prolific, hilarious, and warm presence on Twitter. So today on Twitter, celebrities, friends, family, and admirers are sharing their respects and memories of Reiner.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day. He made America laugh — a true gift.



New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends. https://t.co/Xmou8kabLI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang... — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) June 30, 2020

What a joyful gift @carlreiner was in my life & in the lives of everyone who enjoyed his towering talent. He was a genius, a good friend, & a true gent. I’ll cherish the memory of the times we spent together, & the laughter we shared. My love to his beautiful family & friends. pic.twitter.com/VOY0QyyMk8 — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

I’ve known Carl Reiner my whole life and I can’t imagine a world without him. A loss for me, a loss for my family, a loss for all of us. — Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) June 30, 2020

RIP #Carl Reiner - A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time. https://t.co/9yDBWwE7GX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2020

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of show business legend Carl Reiner. An innovator, entertainer and beloved icon, his nearly century of life was like a roadmap through American culture. His wit and courage never left him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020

How lucky are we all to have had a lifetime of #CarlReiner. A giant of comedy and the most generous, decent, beautiful man. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner... 😇 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 30, 2020

Already, I am upset to be living in a world without Carl Reiner and I only know the man his public work and essence. But I have one small remembrance of a random encounter that makes me laugh and I'm gonna share: Long time ago I was a newspaper reporter and I had the chance... — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 30, 2020

we lost a great one @carlreiner grew up with him on the #DickVanDyke show countless films t v live appearances the comedy timing perfection a real mensch Molly https://t.co/lmNfrAUBrH — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) June 30, 2020

I really thought this would never happen. #ripCarlReiner https://t.co/jPSwapVbbX — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 30, 2020

God bless Carl Reiner. A very nice, comic genius. Very sad. But what a life. A giant, comic genius, who we all learned from and influences comedy to this day. My condolences to his family and friends. #GodBlessCarlReiner — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Carl Reiner. The man was a titan of comedy. None of us in the business haven’t been affected by his work. It’s hard to imagine a world without him. RIP Carl. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 30, 2020

I am devastated 💔 https://t.co/4XXkh6OYYd — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 30, 2020

The Dick Van Dyke Show debuted in 1961, and it's still funny. That's a magic trick. RIP Carl Reiner, one of comedy's greatest magicians. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 30, 2020

The world lost an amazing voice with the loss of #comedylegend and #activist @carlreiner at 98. Do yourself a favor and stream #thedickvandykeshow #alanbrady or listen to the #2000yearoldman audio with #melbrooks pic.twitter.com/mSywM1Qryw — Al Roker (@alroker) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks doing the work! pic.twitter.com/LnQPtQEfTO — Alena Smith (@internetalena) June 30, 2020

I’ve always imagined that Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks will live forever. Goodbye to a legend. #ripCarlReiner — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) June 30, 2020

RIP to one of the greats, Carl Reiner. https://t.co/EM1RvuZwuW pic.twitter.com/kjIya6qpAY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 30, 2020

I’m very sad to hear about the news of Mr. @carlreiner’s passing. #TheDickVanDykeShow was/is one of my influences & we also share a birthday! He was also an outspoken ally for civil rights as well as having one of the funniest brains on the planet. #RipCarlReiner ❤️🙏🏽❤️ — Cedric Yarbrough (@cedricyarbrough) June 30, 2020

He was a legend, a patriot, and a beautiful, caring man. He helped me personally and inspired me. He didn’t live long enough to see his beloved country restored but he looked forward to that day.



And it will come.



I love you Carl. Thanks.@carlreiner pic.twitter.com/ThrUeSiSdl — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) June 30, 2020

We lost comedy legend @carlreiner at 98 yesterday. He was a pillar in our community and brought so much joy to our screens for so many years. I had the pleasure of working with him in 2017 and I will never, ever forget it. Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/DuaiuJgTEf — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020