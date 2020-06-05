Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Great news, everyone: Cate Blanchett did inadvertently cut her head during a recent chainsaw mishap, but she is doing alright now. “I’m fine,” the Academy Award-winning actress told former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard on the most recent episode of Gillard’s podcast A Podcast of One’s Own. “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.”

According to the Guardian, Blanchett is currently living near Tunbridge Wells in East Sussex with her husband, playwright Andrew Upton, their four children, and at least one chainsaw. The actress also discussed taking the year off from acting to help her oldest son prepare for his A-level exams as an upperclassman in high school.

“And then all of this exam stuff evaporated and I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t really want to have anything to do with me,” Blanchett says, referring to the COVID-19 quarantine. “So it’s a little bit discombobulating, but it’s a high-class problem. We’re all well.” May that be warning to all of us voluntarily handling chainsaws now or in the near future: you never really know what’s about to happen, so maybe let’s put a pin in it.