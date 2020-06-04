Dream Street Band Member Chris Trousdale Dead At 34

Photo: WireImage

Chris Trousdale, one of the founding members of the band Dream Street, has died at the age of 34. “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” said a statement from Trousdale’s manager, Amanda Stephan. “He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA.”

Before his Dream Street days, Trousdale performed on Broadway as a child actor in productions of Les Misérables and The Sound of Music. He went on to become a member of the early 2000-era band Dream Street, best known for hits like “It Happens Every Time” and “I Say Yeah.” After Dream Street disbanded in 2002, Trousdale went on to appear on Disney programs including “Austin & Ally” and “Shake It Up.”

His former bandmate, Jesse McCartney, posted a tribute to the late Trousdale on social media. “It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” writes McCartney. While McCartney claims that Trousdale died due to complications of COVID-19, this information has yet to be confirmed. McCartney continues, writing, “Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer.”