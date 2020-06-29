You Can’t Do This on the Set of a Christopher Nolan Movie

Christopher Nolan. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

What you are probably doing right now — and I mean right this very second, and also something that you probably do every day, multiple times a day — is not allowed on the set of a Christopher Nolan movie. For the latest installment of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, two Nolan veterans — Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises) and Hugh Jackman (The Prestige) were in conversation, and discussed working with the director. Hathaway divulged a secret from Nolan’s notoriously secretive sets: There are no chairs on the set of Nolan movie because Nolan does not allow sitting. He also does not allow cell phones. Observe:

Hathaway: I don’t want to contradict you, but you’ve worked with three directors that don’t allow cellphones: Christopher Nolan.

Jackman: Oh, that’s right.

Hathaway: Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.

Sorry to Robert Pattinson on the set of Tenet: No sitting. Sorry to John David Washington, also on the set of Tenet: No sitting. Sorry to Harry Styles on the set of Dunkirk: The only sitting you’re doing is on camera. (Did he have to stand when his hair was cut?!) Leonardo DiCaprio has an Oscar but probably didn’t have a chair on the set of Inception! Sorry to Michael Caine on the set of every Nolan movie ever: No sitting! Cue Stanley Tucci’s “gird your loins” voice: Prepare your comfiest shoes.