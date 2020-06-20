Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Season Is Turning Into Big Brother

Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Maybe this will deter the “wrong reasons” crowd on the hunt for some international roses. While ABC remains optimistic that Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season will be filmed and edited in time for a fall premiere, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke has confirmed that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, arrangements are still being made to ensure the safety of Crawley and her group of contestants. The network doesn’t have a start date for production, but intends to film the entirety of the season in one confined space. The specific location (such as the infamous Bachelor Mansion or a larger resort) has yet to be determined.

“The thinking right now is to quarantine the cast and crew in one specific location with no travel,” Burke told THR. “And to use testing and some social distancing. They have a thoughtful plan they presented to the studio and the government that’s in the process of being vetted and approved. I’m hopeful, not certain — anyone who says they’re certain right now is not speaking the truth — barring a second spike or a second shutdown that we will be able to get these shows up and running.” Television and film production was cleared to resume in California on June 12, with only some shows choosing to return as the coronavirus continues to ravage America.

Crawley’s Bachelorette season was originally intended to premiere on May 18 before getting indefinitely postponed. Her much-discussed casting as the franchise’s oldest Bachelorette lead has since been overshadowed by Matt James, who’s been cast as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor.