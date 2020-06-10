Looks Like Coachella Is Canceled This Year

Pour one out. Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens, sweetie, I am so sorry. According to a new Billboard report, Coachella 2020 will not be happening in October, as previously rescheduled. The festival promoter Goldenvoice’s parent company, AEG, just made huge cuts across staff due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and statewide stay-at-home orders. On Monday, the company laid off 15 percent of its workforce, furloughed over 100 people, and instituted 20 to 50 percent pay cuts, per an internal note obtained by Billboard. Even if the country opens back up fully, the financial losses will carry into 2021. “It is clear now that live events with fans will not resume for many months and likely not until sometime in 2021” Beckerman wrote. That unfortunately includes the annual party in the desert, Billboard reports. Goldenvoice officials are currently figuring out whether or not the festival will return in a smaller capacity in April 2021 or come back at its normal 125,000-person-per-day capacity in October of 2021. With 40 percent of ticket-buyers requesting refunds, Goldenvoice thinks an April festival at 60 percent capacity could happen, but they’re waiting to see how the pandemic plays out. Coachella, whose headliners this year included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and a surprise Lady Gaga, had already begun moving 2020 acts to 2021, foreshadowing October’s cancellation. Elsewhere on the festival circuit, late July’s Lollapalooza was just canceled and replaced with a livestream. But for Coachella, the wait continues. Sigh, do you think the Ferris wheel is thinking about us, too?