Hulu Picks Up Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends Series

The titular friends. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Penguin Random House

Shiv Roy’s favorite beach read is becoming a series. Hulu announced a 12-episode, straight-to-series order of Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations With Friends, in association with BBC Three. The drama series will consist of half-hour episodes helmed by Irish director Lenny Abrahamson, who also directed Hulu’s adaptation of Rooney’s other novel, Normal People. Alice Birch, who was a writer on Normal People and story editor on Succession, will be lead writer for the adaptation. The novel Conversations With Friends, which came out in 2017, also takes place in Connell’s Trinity College Dublin stomping grounds. It follows Frances, her friend Bobbi, and their relationships with an older married couple of art-world somebodies. Hopefully Hulu hires the same intimacy coordinator as Normal People. Unfortunately though, unless they take some serious liberties with the source material, whoever plays Frances’s older married lover, Nick, probably won’t wear a chain.