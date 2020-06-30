Corporate’s Final Season Debuts on July 22

Office life is officially nostalgia now. Photo: YouTube

Comedy Central series Corporate will return for its third and final season later this month. The network announced today that the show, from creators Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, and Pat Bishop, which was renewed last year, is set to debut its last season on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:30 p.m. “For those stuck working from home and communicating by daily video conference calls,” the press release says, “Corporate offers a return to the comfort and nostalgia of the grim and soul-crushing office life.” We were all so young and naïve about what one might consider “grim” back then, weren’t we?

“We know there’s absolutely nothing else going on in the world right now that could possibly need your attention, so we expect you all to tune in,” the show’s co-creators added in the release. Check out a teaser for the upcoming season below, featuring Ingebretson, Weisman, Aparna Nancherla, Lance Reddick, Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, and some extremely intense office exhaustion and anxiety.