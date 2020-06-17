Danny Masterson Charged With Raping 3 Women

Daniel Masterson. Photo: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Actor Daniel Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women in three separate incidents occurring between January 2001 and April 2003, Los Angeles County district attorney Jackie Lacey announced on June 17. All three of the alleged incidents of rape by force or fear occurred in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home, according to Deputy DA Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the case. In 2017, the LAPD investigated Masterson for sexual assault, but no charges were filed. Following multiple allegations of rape, Masterson was removed from his role on Netflix’s The Ranch in 2017. In 2019, four women filed a lawsuit against the actor, who is a member of the Church of Scientology, as well as church leader David Miscavige, for engaging in years of abuse and covering up rape and/or sexual assault. Two of the plaintiffs separately accused Masterson of drugging them and sexually assaulting them while they were unconscious. If convicted of these current three counts of rape by force, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison, according to the office of the district attorney.