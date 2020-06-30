Mob Crime Still Alive and Well in the RHONJ Universe

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

In a move that is most certainly not namaste, bitches, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband has been “indicted for allegedly hiring a member of the Lucchese Crime Family to carry out an assault of the Bravo star’s current husband in exchange for” a “deeply-discounted wedding reception at The Brownstone in Paterson,” NJ.com reports. In the spring of 2015, Thomas Manzo was separated from Dina, and hired and gave identifying information to John Perna of the Lucchese crime family to commit a violent assault on Dina’s then-boyfriend, now husband. The U.S. Attorney’s Office clarified in its statement regarding the arrest that Perna is a “made man” in the Lucchese crime family, as if the wedding aspect of it all wasn’t enough to make this sound like a Scorsese movie. Perna allegedly attacked Manzo’s boyfriend with a slapjack, leaving him with a permanent facial scar.

RHONJ fans will recognize the Brownstone as the setting of a fight between Dina and Danielle Staub in season two. Perna and Manzo face charges of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Each charge carries a potential maximum $250,000 fine, with up to 20 years in prison for the first charge. We hope the wedding was worth it.