Look Around, Look Around, Disney’s Hamilton Trailer Has Arrived Right Now

Even if you saw and loved Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, you might have grown a little tired of everyone’s endless praise for the stage show in the years since it won 11 Tonys and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Imagine how everyone who hasn’t seen Hamilton must feel. Fortunately, they, too, can experience the historical Broadway magic when Disney+ drops their filmed version of the show next month, taped June 2016 at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In the meantime, they can enjoy the trailer for the pre-Independence Day release, which features the stylish choreography, gorgeous costumes, and beautiful vocals of the show’s original Broadway production. Look, Hamilton is a hit for a reason! See all those reasons yourself come July 3 on Disney+.