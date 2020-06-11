Gawrsh! Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adult Disney fanatics, this one’s for you. Since Disney closed its Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, theme-park fans have wondered when it would be safe to watch safety videos in a crowd once again. On June 10, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, announced that it will reopen its Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on July 17, pending state and local government approval. Disney chose a significant day to reopen: the 65th anniversary of Disneyland’s opening day on July 17, 1955. The theme park is quick to caution that certain “experiences that draw large group gatherings — such as parades and nighttime spectaculars — will return at a later date.” So no World of Color, no Fantasmic!, and certainly no Main Street Electrical Parade anytime soon. These social-distancing safety measures extend to character meet and greets as well. As with Disney’s other theme parks that have announced reopening measures, Disneyland and California Adventure will operate with “significantly limited” capacity, and guests will have to reserve tickets in advance. The Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, in case you can’t wait an extra eight days for a park-adjacent churro.

Disneyland’s reopening plan comes two weeks after Walt Disney World in Florida announced its two-phase plan to reopen Disney’s Florida parks in July. On May 29, Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation approved Disney World’s plan to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. SeaWorld Orlando, meanwhile, is a go to open on July 10. This news follows the Disney World’s partial reopening of its Disney Springs shopping district, which began its first phase on May 20 with the reopening of shopping and dining options like Guy Fieri’s Disney World restaurant, Chicken Guy! (The exclamation point is part of it.) On May 27, Disney Springs reopened the doors to the world’s largest Disney gift shop, World of Disney. If you want an idea of what the line to ride “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” will look like in July, here is the physical queue to get into the virtual queue to enter the World of Disney at a social-distance-mandated capacity:

A cast member is yelling at guests to disperse at the World of Disney entrance. Not much social distancing happening. pic.twitter.com/8WNpNmd22T — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

The first Disney park to reopen after global coronavirus shutdowns was Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened May 11 after closing amid the coronavirus outbreak in China on January 24. For its reopening phase, the park is limiting guest attendance to 20 percent of its maximum capacity and “suspended indoor theater performances, installed hand sanitizer dispensers and canceled nighttime fireworks,” according to Variety. While Disney World in Florida is able to also enact these measures, and others like face coverings and temperature checks, Shanghai Disneyland also requires that guests share a QR code on a government-affiliated health-tracking app to prove they are clear of the coronavirus.

As for Disney’s other global vacation properties, Hong Kong Disneyland reportedly tested a soft reopening for employees between May 19 and May 21 but the park remains closed as of January 26 with no reopening date set. Tokyo Disney’s shopping and entertainment district will reopen June 1 while its parks remain closed. As for Disneyland Paris? Je ne sais pas.

This post has been updated throughout.