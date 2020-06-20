Baby Yoda Distracted You From Mark Hamill’s Secret The Mandalorian Cameo

Photo: Getty Images

And we thought not being able to see Pedro Pescal’s face under a helmet was a cruel joke. Deadline reports that Mark Hamill had a very stealth cameo during The Mandalorian’s first season, which was confirmed by showrunner Jon Favreau during the final episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (a.k.a. the bonus docuseries that told us all about the cute evolution of Baby Yoda). Hamill’s moment comes during the season’s fifth episode, where he voices a droid bartender at the cantina on Tatooine. His droid’s name is EV-9D9 — not to be confused with X Æ A-12, BB-8, or, god forbid, the Porgs — who was “previously seen torturing other droids in Return of the Jedi.” Take a look at him doing his best Sam Malone impression, towel and all, below.

[Insert Hamill’s bleep bloop voice here.] Photo: Disney+