The Dixie Chicks took the long way, and now they’re almost there. Natalie Maines, one member of the country trio, announced on Instagram that their long-awaited eighth studio album, Gaslighter, will now be out July 17, meaning you’ll only have to wait a little over a month for new Dixie Chicks. And after over 14 years, that shouldn’t feel so long. The band previously intended Gaslighter for May 1, but postponed the album at the last minute due to the coronavirus pandemic, without a new release date in sight. Along with the title track (which was the Dixie Chicks’ first new song since 2007 one-off “The Neighbor”), the group also released the new song “Julianna Calm Down” after delaying the album. The band joined Taylor Swift in 2019 for “Soon You’ll Get Better” on her last album Lover — written and produced by Jack Antonoff, who’s also executive producing Gaslighter.
The Dixie Chicks Give Us Quarantine Hope With New Gaslighter Release Date
Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock