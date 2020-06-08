Donald Trump’s Only Liked Tweet Is About HBO’s Insecure

Photo: HBO

What scenario seems more plausible: Donald Trump watches HBO’s Insecure every week, to the point that he has an opinion about the state of Issa and Molly’s friendship that he saw reflected in a gif, or that someone else is on presidential Twitter duty tonight? Whether it was an accident, or an accidental reveal that you and Donald Trump have exactly one thing in common, currently the only tweet Liked by Trump’s official account is a tweet from Twitter user @shiningheaux reacting to the end of Sunday’s episode. “This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly,” they tweeted. So presumably Trump…feels the same way?

This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end...Damn Molly pic.twitter.com/iYnLmPCPYk — Shea Butter Kneecaps (@shiningheaux) June 8, 2020

just when you think things can't get weirder pic.twitter.com/cqmVwg00L8 — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 8, 2020

In case you doubted the veracity of the Like, Twitter was quick to capture it, and, look, it’s still up at the time we’re publishing this, so go check for yourself. Twitter was just as quick to clown on the… accident? Stunt? Sincere demonstration of his attachment to Issa Rae’s show above literally every other topic? Did Trump delete his other Likes specifically to let this one shine? Is he even allowed to delete them? What if he genuinely loves the show?

Trump was out here in the bunker like pic.twitter.com/MbOoeww2mi — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 8, 2020

ben carson told trump insecure was a documentary — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 8, 2020