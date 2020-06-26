Down to Earth With Zac Efron Trailer: Zac Efron Learns to Be a Better Zac Efron

Finally, we have an explanation for why Zac Efron was looking at those bees: He was just hoping they’d teach him how to be. Efron, as Netflix has revealed, is personally out to save the world. Or at least learn some good tips about how to live more sustainably (good for him!). In the show, he travels around the globe (not the most sustainable habit, but okay) with “wellness expert” Darin Olien, visiting France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia, and Iquitos to “discover what it means to make a difference in sustainability.” That means exploring geothermal energy, something to do with large fart bags, and eating carbs. Down to Earth With Zac Efron will appear on Netflix on July 10. It’s evil doppelgänger series Killing Zac Efron, meanwhile, is on Quibi.