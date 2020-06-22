Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Host Global Citizen Concert Special

He should host the Oscars next. Photo: Getty Images,

Restaurants and beaches may be opening up, but Global Citizen is giving us a really good reason to stay inside with the upcoming concert special Global Goal: United for Our Future. The event will feature panel discussions, interviews, and performances by Chloe x Halle, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Christine and the Queens, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, and more. Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Olivia Colman, and others will also make appearances alongside host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert,” he said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

You heard the man. Global Goal airs Saturday, June 27, on NBC, MTV, Twitter, and YouTube, among many other international broadcasters and streaming platforms, even Tidal. Global Citizen is launching an entire Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign, focusing on the pandemic’s impact on vulnerable communities, including interviews with experts, a petition, and more actions anyone can take — from a safe distance.