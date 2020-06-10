Eddie Redmayne Criticizes J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne has become the latest Harry Potter–adjacent star to criticize J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender tweets. In a statement to Variety, the Fantastic Beasts actor said that he’s been “trying to constantly educate myself” about transgender issues over the years, and respect for the trans community should be embraced as a cultural imperative. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” Redmayne explained. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse.” He also implored his fans to let trans people “live their lives peacefully” and avoid Rowling’s ideology.

Prior to Redmayne condemning the woman whose franchise he’s currently starring in, O.G. Harry Potter darling Daniel Radcliffe wrote an essay to double down on his support for the transgender community and denounce Rowling’s beliefs. “I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself,” he explained, “but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.” Rowling’s transphobic comments, which stem from a series of tweets on June 6, mocked the phrase “people who menstruate” and questioned the idea of erasing the concept of sex. She has yet to offer further clarification.