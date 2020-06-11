Celebrate the Cancellation of Cops With This Eric Andre Joke

Remember when Marc Maron taped a stand-up special called End Times Fun with an elaborate closing bit about the end of the world, only for the special to be released at the start of a terrifying international pandemic, thus making him look like a gifted fortune-teller who predicted our current apocalypse? Well, it turns out that 2020 has become a year where Netflix stand-up specials are doubling as prophecies, because the streaming network released a clip from Eric Andre’s upcoming special, Legalize Everything, that would have been even better to watch three days ago.

Why? Because two days ago, on June 9, Paramount Network canceled the long-running series Cops after a whopping 32 seasons on television, but when Andre taped his new special in November 2019, he had already delivered the perfect Cops cancellation in the form of a joke about how nonsensical the Cops theme song is. “Is it just me, or is reggae the most inappropriate music they could have picked to open up the show Cops?” he says in the clip. “You can’t slap reggae over police brutality footage and call it a day!” He also shows off a solid (and screaming) cop impression: “This is a system invented by rich, white, Christian, heterosexual businessmen, and if you don’t match that description, then it is my job to subjugate and oppress you, motherfucker, for I am your judge, jury, and executioner!”

A humble suggestion to Netflix: Consider releasing stand-up specials three months early going forward so we can know what the future holds ahead of time.