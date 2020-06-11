Here’s Will Ferrell in a Wig to Remind You of the Before Times

When it seems like there isn’t a good thing in the world, Will Ferrell arrives in a ridiculous costume. We can’t thank him enough for his service. In Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Ferrell and Rachel McAdams don Iceland’s trendiest looks to play Lars and Sigrit, a.k.a Fire Saga, two small-town musicians who dream of winning the Eurovision Song Contest. In real life, Eurovision has been canceled for 2020 (crushing Iceland’s first real chance at winning), meaning this Netflix comedy is the closest thing to the song competition fans are getting this year. “This is it,” Lars says in a pep talk. “We have to prove to Iceland and my extremely handsome father that my life hasn’t been a waste.” Fire Saga has already dropped their entry song, pop ballad “Volcano Man.” Will Ferrell sings the song himself with musical artist My Marianne filling in for Rachel McAdams. Graham Norton, Dan Stevens, and Pierce Brosnan (Lars’s hot dad), also star. Watch the music video for “Volcano Man” and get ready for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, coming to Netflix on June 26.

