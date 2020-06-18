They Really Did an Even Stevens Reunion Without Shia LaBeouf

Following in the footsteps of its Disney Channel compatriot Lizzie McGuire, the cast of early-aughties series Even Stevens reunited over Zoom to give the fans most of what they want. We say “most” because whereas Lizzie McGuire managed to bring the whole gang back together (even the elusive Lalaine) the Even Stevens reunion was short a crucial Stevens: its breakout star Shia LaBeouf. The specter of LaBeouf looms large over the whole 90-minute convo, as he was inarguably the show’s greatest cultural export. There’s also a notable lack of Margo Harshman, who played Tawny, as well Donna Pescow, who played mom Eileen Stevens. Instead of a table read, the cast and creators get together for a free-flowing conversation, in which they reminisce about their time on set, which they insist wasn’t nearly as neglectful or scarring as LaBeouf suggested it was in his 2019 semi-autobiographical movie, Honey Boy. They also stage a singalong to Christy Carlson Romano’s cultural reset “We Went to the Moon in 1969.” The only person more into it than Romano is Adult Beans.