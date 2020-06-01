Boxer Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

Photo: Claudio Villa/Getty Images for Lega Serie A

Boxer Floyd Mayweather recently reached out to the family of George Floyd with an offer to pay for his funeral services, and the family has accepted, AP News reports. According to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, the former boxing champion turned promoter has been in touch with Floyd’s family to cover the cost of his June 9 funeral in his hometown Houston, his memorial services, and other expenses. According to TMZ, Mayweather will also pay for services in North Carolina and Minnesota, as well as a fourth unspecified location.

George Floyd died last Monday, May 25 while in the custody of four Minneapolis Police Department officers. Now-former officer Derek Chauvin, who can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he died in a video that circulated widely on social media, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s death spurred nationwide protests this weekend, with demonstrators calling for an end to police brutality against black communities, and for charges to be brought against the three other officers involved in his death.