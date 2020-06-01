Photo: Instagram: @arianagrande

On May 29, 30, and 31, protests were held in nearly every major city across America to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, with the National Guard now activated in at least 15 states. While some protests took a violent turn with lots of looting and arrests, others remained peaceful, with several celebrities choosing to march on the streets in solidarity with others to demand further justice for Floyd’s death. As documented on her Instagram Stories, Ariana Grande joined a Los Angeles protest on Saturday afternoon, where she wore a mask and a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.” Marching in a different Los Angeles protest was Halsey; however, she recorded on social media how police officers were fighting back against the crowds. “Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line,” the musician wrote. “Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired.”

.@Halsey attends the #BlackLivesMatter protest in LA where policemen were shooting rubber bullets at protesters.



pic.twitter.com/FMF2YLnyjv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2020

I WAS NOT ARRESTED.



Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke



BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY



DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!

I AM CURRENTLY — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Joining the Saturday protests elsewhere in Los Angeles was model Emily Ratajkowski, who said that the police were “militarized and civilians had no weapons.” She added, “these are not violent protests but they become violent when an actual Army is deployed.” Tinashe and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson were also present in L.A., with Sampson documenting on Instagram Live how the police hit him with rubber bullets and a baton.

Michael B. Jordan and Kehlani also protested in Los Angeles. “No justice, no peace. Respect existence or expect resistance,” Kehlani wrote.

Michael B. Jordan out here protesting! pic.twitter.com/mSGEPwB1Pb — now why i thought this was jorja (@0v0Mani) May 30, 2020

Outside of California, John Cusack shared a video of Chicago police coming at him “with batons” while he was protesting on his bicycle. Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui also recounted how protests in Miami were “peaceful as fuck” until police “in full gear” and with tear gas arrived. Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon, meanwhile, were on the front lines in Minneapolis, and Ellen Page documented what was going down in Brooklyn.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Fiona Apple and her bolt cutters (the forearm-tattoo version) marched alongside fellow protesters in Santa Monica, as did Timothée Chalamet.

Halsey returned for a harrowing second day of protesting. “I dont know how to articulate the horrors of today,” she tweeted on Sunday. “NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side.”

I dont know how to articulate the horrors of today. NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts. — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are “not lethal”. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020