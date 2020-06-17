Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling an Orgasm Candle Now, Too

In 1981, high priest of trash John Waters released his film Polyester with scratch-and-sniff “Odorama” cards, featuring smells like “Dirty Shoes,” “Model Airplane Glue,” and “Flatulence (Natural Ass).” In January 2020, 39 years later, experimental artist Gwyneth Paltrow released what could only be interpreted as an homage to Waters with her “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, priced at a very punk rock $75. Flash forward to the June 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the CE-OOP is showing off a follow-up candle called “This Smells Like My Orgasm.” Naturally. Holding it up to the camera, she made Fallon yell “Heavens!” and “Oh my gosh!” as he just about falls out of his chair. She’s quick to point out that the box has fireworks and that Fallon should buy it for his wife. That’s all she has to say on the subject of the candle, but she also says that, “between COVID and between everything that’s going on with the amplification of Black Lives Matter, we have such an incredible opportunity to make big changes in the way that we live, both in small ways at home with our kids, within our four walls, and out in the world.” On Goop’s website, the candle is described as smelling like, “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose.” I’ll have what she’s having?

