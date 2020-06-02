Halsey Gave Medical Care to Protesters Injured by Police

Halsey at a protest on May 30. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After spending her weekend on the front lines of protests against police violence, even being hit by rubber bullets, Halsey returned to protests in Los Angeles to provide medical care on Monday. “With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available,” she wrote on Instagram on June 1. “I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood.” Halsey wrote that she made the post, which included videos of intimidating and violent police officers, to show “innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.”

The protests against police brutality spread across the country last week, spurred by recent police killings of black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade. Other stars including Ariana Grande also participated, with Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson hit by rubber bullets and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse arrested in California. Of her involvement, Halsey continued, “My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me.” With President Trump threatening military involvement as protests continued for a seventh night on June 1, Halsey ended her post by asking followers to pay attention. “Please care. We are begging you to care,” she wrote. “This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”