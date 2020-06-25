The poet. Photo: Speed Media/Shutterstock

If you love Googling the lyrics to songs, boy, do we have a treat for you. This November, singer–songwriter–recent protester Halsey will publish a book of original poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, bringing the lyricism you know and love from her music to the page. The Grammy Award–nominated recording artist will explore her “doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness,” per a press release. “I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram post announcing the collection. “Poetry infuses everything Halsey does — from music to painting and performing — so it’s hardly a surprise she’s so gifted with verse,” said Stephanie Frerich, executive editor at the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster. “We were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music.” Described as “more hand-grenades than confessions,” the poems also aim to “dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power.” Perhaps she’s in conversation with Lana Del Rey, who’s also questioning feminism in her upcoming poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. Hmm, if there’s an audiobook of verse, does it count as an album? Halsey’s last album, Manic, just came out in January, but, uh, hold this W, Halsey fans!