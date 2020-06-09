Will Leitch Photo: Sports Illustrated TV

Publisher Harper has acquired the debut novel from New York contributing editor and Deadspin founder Will Leitch. Lucky follows a young man suffering from an advanced disease who believes he has witnessed the kidnapping of a local college student in his southern town. The novel is tentatively scheduled for summer 2021. Leitch is the founder of the late sports blog Deadspin, and longtime New York readers will also recognize him for his work across the magazine, Intelligencer, and, best for last, Vulture, where his recent recommendations aim to rescue quarantine movie nights. He also contributes to NBC News, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and MLB.com. Leitch has previously published four other books — Life As a Loser, Catch, God Save the Fan, and Are We Winning? “This book is personal and emotional and challenging in a way nothing in my career has ever approached before,” Leitch said in a statement. “But don’t worry, it still has some football in it.”