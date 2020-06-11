Darby or not Darby, that is the question. Photo: Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Today brings tough news for Darby, the character Anna Kendrick plays in the HBO Max comedy Love Life, a show about finding love in New York and also the travails of being named Darby. HBO has picked up Love Life for a second season but has also announced that the show won’t primarily be about Darby anymore. According to a press release, the show’s second season “will remain set in New York City but will focus on a new character’s journey — one which explores what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.” Creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd and co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard will return for Love Life’s second season, as will executive producer Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick herself, who also acts as an executive producer. In fact, you can’t get rid of Darby that easily. According to HBO, “the new season will also cleverly key off characters in season one, and Darby (Anna Kendrick) will appear occasionally.” Darby forever!