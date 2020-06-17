Photo: Shutterstock

And you thought downloading Duolingo to pass the time was a big deal? HBO announced today that the network filmed a satirical comedy special called Coastal Elites during our socially distant era, which focuses on “characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic.” Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae star in the Jay Roach–directed special, which was produced entirely under quarantine and “tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant, and now.” It’s set to be released in September, and we’re already calling bullshit if there isn’t a ten-minute comedy-of-errors vignette about a contactless Seamless delivery. Or about figuring out how to change a Zoom background when your laptop is too old for the required update.