HBO Is Streaming Watchmen for Free This Juneteenth Weekend

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Remember when you didn’t have time to finish Watchmen pre-pandemic? Well, now HBO is giving you a second chance to watch Regina King go after white supremacists. All nine episodes of the critically acclaimed series will stream on HBO.com for free starting Friday, June 19, as a Juneteenth treat. You only have until Sunday, June 21, so I hope you’re ready to binge-watch nine hours of television in a weekend. With all the lore from the original graphic novel, the show explores the enduring legacy of systemic racism in the United States. This release is part of the network’s recent interest in highlighting Black voices and storytellers. Other titles available for “sampling” this weekend are Being Serena, Bessie, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates, Jerrod Carmicheal’s Home Videos, Lil’ Rel Live In Crenshaw, The Apollo, and select episodes of The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, The Shop, Treme, and True Detective. They’ll also be airing a Watchmen marathon on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 1 p.m. Friday. The Peabody Award–winning show from Damon Lindelof also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, and Tim Blake Nelson. Black folx deserve a lot more, but a day of sitting around, watching Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II do … anything? Now that’s a treat.