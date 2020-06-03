Heather Morris Somehow Both Drags and Defends Her Glee Co-Star Lea Michele

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like would-be wig pooper Lea Michele has one (1) person somewhat in her corner and it’s her former co-star Heather Morris. On Tuesday, June 2, Michele was exposed as a bully on the set of Glee on Twitter by former co-star Samantha Marie Ware who claimed that Michele threatened to “shit in [her] wig,” prompting many who’ve worked with Michele, including Alex Newell and Amber Riley, to co-sign Ware’s allegations and share their own stories about how Michele treated them, well, like shit. Michele, who lost her sponsorship deal with Hello Fresh as a result of the backlash, issued an exclusive apology to People, claiming ignorance of the alleged wig comment while maintaining that she is not a racist.

While the court of public opinion is not on Michele’s side, Heather Morris, who played absent-minded cheerleader Brittany on Ryan Murphy’s cursed series, posted a screenshot on Twitter of a statement she most likely wrote on Notes app lending her support to the embattled Michele… sort of. “Let me be very clear,” Morris begins the convoluted message. “Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else,” says Morris, most likely referencing the groundswell of Black Lives Matter protests that are currently sweeping the nation. “With that said,” Morris continues, “was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.” Wow. Another deafening blow to whatever is left of Lea Michele’s character.

Instead of going long on the Michele criticism, however, Morris takes an abrupt turn and blames herself and the cast for putting up with Michele’s bad behavior for so long. “And yet, it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society.” Textbook victim-of-bullying behavior to blame oneself for the bullying instead of holding the bully accountable. Morris ends her statement by more or less saying, “no comment” as to whether or not she believes Michele to be a racist. “But, at the current moment, it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…” says Morris. Umm… what?

While we can only assume that Morris is implying that assuming makes “an ‘ass’ of ‘u’ and ‘me,’” Morris’s message vaguely in defense of Michele primarily serves to make an ass of Michele by clearly confirming that she was an absolute nightmare to work with. Given the character Morris played on Glee and her recent penchant for sharing interpretive dance pieces dedicated to victims of police brutality, we shouldn’t be too surprised that her statement on Lea Michele was incredibly confusing and ultimately not very helpful.