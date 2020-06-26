‘Pop, Lock, and Drop It’ Rapper Huey Killed in Double Shooting

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images “Pop, Lock, and Drop It” has over 50 million views on YouTube

St. Louis rapper Huey was killed in a double-shooting in his hometown June 25, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The 32-year-old, real name Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot at least once at about 11 p.m. in a front yard and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Huey is survived by a 13-year-old daughter. A second victim of the same shooting “arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound” and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In 2007, Huey made his mark on the world at just 18, when “Pop, Lock, and Drop It,” the lead single from his debut album Notebook Paper, peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Pop, Lock, and Drop It” and its dance craze reached viral success, in league with “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and “Chicken Noodle Soup.” Huey continued to make music and had plans to shoot a music video on Saturday, June 27. The local community grieved and celebrated his life on social media. “My dawg Huey is gone forever,” producer and songwriter Jaylien Wesley tweeted, with a video of Huey dancing. “Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever.”

shed a few , my dawg Huey is gone forever. thank you for the talk, thank you for your energy, thank you for believing in me. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever. pic.twitter.com/18S62VBvbW — J∆YLIEN (@jaylienwesley) June 26, 2020